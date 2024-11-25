Klepierre price target raised to EUR 28 from EUR 26 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Klepierre (KLPEF) to EUR 28 from EUR 26 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KLPEF:
- Klepierre downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs
- Klepierre price target raised to EUR 33 from EUR 30 at Berenberg
- Klepierre price target raised to EUR 31 from EUR 29 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.