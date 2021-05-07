Klepierre flags reopening of stores as it trims guidance

Adds detail

May 7 (Reuters) - French mall owner Klepierre LOIM.PA has reopened more than half of its stores and predicts that the vast majority will have opened their doors to customers by the end of May, it said on Friday.

On-and-off coronavirus lockdowns over the past year have forced non-essential shops to shut for months at a time and landlords to renegotiate their rental agreements with retailers.

"With the expected reopening of our French shopping centres from May 19, close to 95% of our portfolio will soon be open again, albeit with certain restrictions, such as the trading ban at weekends in Italy," said the chairman of Klepierre's executive board, Jean-Marc Jestin, in a quarterly earnings statement.

Jestin added that retail closures across Europe had been extended in April for longer than initially expected, causing Klepierre to trim its 2021 cashflow guidance from 1.90 euros per share to 1.80 euros.

Klepierre, the main landlord for some of Europe's biggest retailers, including Inditex ITX.MC, H&M HMb.ST and Sephora LVMH.PA, reported in gross rental income from shopping centres down 10% year on year in the first three months of 2021, with rent collection particularly low in Italy, France and Belgium.

In France, state support for retailers paying rent during lockdowns is being reviewed by the EU Commission and should be implemented during the second half of the year, Klepierre said.

Klepierre, which owns more than 100 malls across continental Europe, reported net debt of 9.02 billion euros ($10.88 billion)at the end of March, though it said that all refinancing needs were covered until April 2024.

Late on Thursday Societe Generale cut Klepierre's rating by two notches to "sell" from "buy", citing barren investment markets and operational challenges. It also downgraded its recommendations on Britain's Hammerson HMSO.L and smaller French rival Carmila CARM.PA.

($1 = 0.8291 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman )

