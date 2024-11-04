Klepierre downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgraded Klepierre (KLPEF) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of EUR 32.50. The firm, which notes that is 2024-28 EPS and DPS estimates increase by 1% to 2% as it factors in nine-month results and the company’s FY24 revised guidance, cites the stock’s strong year-to-date out-performance for its lowered rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.