Klepierre downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

November 04, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Goldman Sachs downgraded Klepierre (KLPEF) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of EUR 32.50. The firm, which notes that is 2024-28 EPS and DPS estimates increase by 1% to 2% as it factors in nine-month results and the company’s FY24 revised guidance, cites the stock’s strong year-to-date out-performance for its lowered rating.

