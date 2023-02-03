Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers XVI Updates Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA)

Fintel reports that Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers XVI has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.34MM shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Class A (VERA). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 6.40% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 315.45% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. is $29.73. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 315.45% from its latest reported closing price of $7.16.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-3.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics, Inc.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VERA is 0.2666%, an increase of 32.0143%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.15% to 21,763K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,181,442 shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abingworth LLP holds 2,960,231 shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,991,473 shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122,851 shares, representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 30.47% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,578,820 shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 1,536,181 shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522,712 shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 30.34% over the last quarter.

