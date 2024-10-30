News & Insights

Klea Holding’s Strong H1 2023 Financial Performance

October 30, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Visiomed Group SA (FR:ALKLH) has released an update.

Klea Holding reports robust growth in H1 2023, with a 23% rise in sales despite the temporary closure of its City Walk medical center. The company also reduced its net financial debt and improved EBITDA and net profit, while rejecting a takeover bid offer. Looking forward, Klea Holding anticipates continued growth and profitability in the second half of the year.

