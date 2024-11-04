Klea Holding’s Smart Salem Sets New Record in UAE

Visiomed Group SA (FR:ALKLH) has released an update.

Smart Salem, a subsidiary of Klea Holding, set a new monthly record by conducting 16,861 medical tests in October 2024, marking a significant 34% increase from the previous year. This growth is fueled by strategic efforts and the reopening of the City Walk center, highlighting the dynamism of Klea’s operations in Dubai and the UAE. The company anticipates continued growth for the rest of the year.

For further insights into FR:ALKLH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.