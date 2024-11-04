News & Insights

Stocks

Klea Holding’s Smart Salem Sets New Record in UAE

November 04, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Visiomed Group SA (FR:ALKLH) has released an update.

Smart Salem, a subsidiary of Klea Holding, set a new monthly record by conducting 16,861 medical tests in October 2024, marking a significant 34% increase from the previous year. This growth is fueled by strategic efforts and the reopening of the City Walk center, highlighting the dynamism of Klea’s operations in Dubai and the UAE. The company anticipates continued growth for the rest of the year.

For further insights into FR:ALKLH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.