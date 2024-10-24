News & Insights

Stocks

Klea Holding Rejects Consortium’s Share Purchase Offer

October 24, 2024 — 12:36 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Visiomed Group SA (FR:ALKLH) has released an update.

Klea Holding’s Board of Directors has unanimously rejected a consortium’s offer to purchase all outstanding shares at €0.30 per share, deeming it undervalued compared to an independent analyst’s valuation of €0.45 per share. The decision was based on the consortium’s inability to meet financial and strategic criteria, including a failure to provide binding proof of funding and a lack of support from major shareholders. Klea Holding’s recent growth and profitability improvements underscore the board’s confidence in the company’s higher valuation potential.

For further insights into FR:ALKLH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.