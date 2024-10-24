Klea Holding Rejects Consortium’s Share Purchase Offer

Visiomed Group SA (FR:ALKLH) has released an update.

Klea Holding’s Board of Directors has unanimously rejected a consortium’s offer to purchase all outstanding shares at €0.30 per share, deeming it undervalued compared to an independent analyst’s valuation of €0.45 per share. The decision was based on the consortium’s inability to meet financial and strategic criteria, including a failure to provide binding proof of funding and a lack of support from major shareholders. Klea Holding’s recent growth and profitability improvements underscore the board’s confidence in the company’s higher valuation potential.

For further insights into FR:ALKLH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.