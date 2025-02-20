Klaviyo Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (21 Ratings)

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 5 5 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Klaviyo, presenting an average target of $50.43, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 14.87% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.90.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Klaviyo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $45.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $47.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $51.00 $45.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $52.00 $42.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $54.00 $47.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $54.00 $51.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $48.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $50.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $51.00 $40.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $41.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $48.00 $39.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $35.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $38.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $37.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $45.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Klaviyo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Klaviyo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Klaviyo's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Klaviyo analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Klaviyo

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Financial Milestones: Klaviyo's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Klaviyo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Klaviyo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.