KVYO

Klaviyo Prices Secondary Offering Of 6.5 Mln Shares; No Proceeds To Company

August 15, 2025 — 10:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO), a CRM platform for B2C brands, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6.5 million shares of its Series A common stock by existing stockholders, with an additional 975,000 shares available to the underwriter through a 30-day option.

The company will not receive proceeds from the sale, which is expected to close on August 21, 2025, pending customary conditions.

Barclays is serving as the sole underwriter and may sell the shares on the NYSE, over-the-counter markets, or through negotiated transactions at prevailing or agreed-upon prices. The offering is registered under an effective Form S-3 filing with the SEC, and is being conducted solely via prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

The transaction is limited to compliant jurisdictions and does not constitute an offer or solicitation where unlawful.

KVYO currently trades at $31.08 or 0.16% higher on the NYSE.

