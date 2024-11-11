Klaviyo management to meet virtually with KeyBanc

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 18 hosted by KeyBanc.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KVYO:
- Klaviyo falls -18.0%
- Klaviyo price target raised to $35 from $30 at Scotiabank
- Klaviyo price target lowered to $40 from $42 at Benchmark
- Klaviyo price target raised to $40 from $32 at Canaccord
- Klaviyo price target raised to $47 from $33 at Cantor Fitzgerald
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.