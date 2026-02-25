Klaviyo (KVYO) Price Target Decreased by 20.82% to 34.41

The average one-year price target for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) has been revised to $34.41 / share. This is a decrease of 20.82% from the prior estimate of $43.46 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 105.94% from the latest reported closing price of $16.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klaviyo. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 15.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVYO is 0.54%, an increase of 23.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.81% to 173,450K shares. The put/call ratio of KVYO is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 18,853K shares representing 12.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,789K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,731K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,807K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,650K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,565K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 46.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 129.59% over the last quarter.

