Is Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Klaviyo, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 308 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Klaviyo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KVYO's full-year earnings has moved 62.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KVYO has returned about 31.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 26.6%. This shows that Klaviyo, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO). The stock has returned 103.1% year-to-date.

In Payoneer Global Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Klaviyo, Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 165 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 53.5% so far this year, meaning that KVYO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Payoneer Global Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Klaviyo, Inc. and Payoneer Global Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

