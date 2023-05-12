News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Klaviyo files confidentially for U.S. IPO -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 12, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Echo Wang for Reuters ->

By Echo Wang

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Data and marketing automation firm Klaviyo Inc confidentially submitted paperwork on Friday with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, according to people familiar with the matter.

While the terms of the IPO have not yet been set, the Boston-based company is mulling a raise of at least $750 million in the listing, one of the sources said. Klaviyo was valued at about $9.5 billion in its last financing round in 2021.

Klaviyo has tapped banks including Goldman Sachs Group GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citigroup Inc C.N, Barclays Plc BARC.L, Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T and William Blair to lead its preparations for the listing, the sources said.

Klaviyo and the banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal had reported in April that Klaviyo was preparing for an IPO.

Klaviyo, which was founded in 2012 by software engineers Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, helps store and analyze data for e-commerce brands that enables them to send out personalized marketing emails and messages to potential customers.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York Editing by Anirban Sen)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
MS
C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.