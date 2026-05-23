A Klaviyo Director Sold Over 9,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Director Susan St. Ledger sold 9,334 Series A shares on May 18, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$133,000, with an average price around $14.27 per share.

This transaction represented 46.04% of St. Ledger's direct Series A holdings, reducing her direct Series A position from 20,273 to 10,939 shares.

The trade was executed directly and involved conversion of derivative securities; no indirect holdings or gifts were reported in this filing.

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Susan St. Ledger, a member of the Board of Directors at Klaviyo, disclosed the sale of 9,334 shares of Series A Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $133,000, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,334 Transaction value ~$133,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 10,939 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$156,000

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($14.27).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to St. Ledger's historical trading patterns?

The 9,334-share disposition is larger than her previous direct sales (such as the 3,413-share sale on Sept. 10, 2025), but in line with her historical average sell size of approximately 7,749 shares; the scale reflects a declining available holdings base rather than a change in cadence.

The 9,334-share disposition is larger than her previous direct sales (such as the 3,413-share sale on Sept. 10, 2025), but in line with her historical average sell size of approximately 7,749 shares; the scale reflects a declining available holdings base rather than a change in cadence. What is the significance of the derivative context in this transaction?

The shares sold were converted from derivative securities into Series A Common Stock immediately prior to sale, indicating the transaction was structured for liquidity.

The shares sold were converted from derivative securities into Series A Common Stock immediately prior to sale, indicating the transaction was structured for liquidity. How does this transaction affect St. Ledger's overall ownership and control?

While her direct Series A stake decreased by 46.04%, her remaining direct Series A holdings total 10,939 shares after the transaction.

While her direct Series A stake decreased by 46.04%, her remaining direct Series A holdings total 10,939 shares after the transaction. What is the market context for this sale?

The transaction occurred at prices around $14.27 per share, near the May 18, 2026 close of $14.61 and after a one-year price decline of 55.88%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 18, 2026) $14.61 Market capitalization $4.45 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.31 billion 1-year price change -55.88%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Klaviyo offers a software-as-a-service platform for marketing automation, including email, SMS, push notifications, product reviews, and a customer data platform.

It generates revenue through subscription fees for its cloud-based marketing solutions, targeting scalable usage by businesses of various sizes.

The company serves individuals, small and medium enterprises, and businesses primarily in North America, Western Europe, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Klaviyo operates at scale as a leading provider of data-driven marketing automation tools, enabling clients to deliver personalized communications across multiple digital channels. The company leverages a robust SaaS model that supports recurring revenue and high customer retention. Its competitive edge lies in its integrated platform and focus on actionable customer insights for e-commerce and digital-first businesses.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 18 stock sale by Klaviyo Board of Directors member Susan St. Ledger is not a cause for investor concern. She executed the transaction as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in June of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often used by insiders to avoid accusations of trading on insider information. In addition, she still holds nearly 11,000 Series A shares and over 50,000 Series B Common Stock, which can be converted into Series A. This suggests she is not in a rush to dispose of her holdings.

The sale came at a time when Klaviyo stock was down, dropping to a 52-week low of $13.53 on May 13, just days before St. Ledger’s transaction. Like many SaaS stocks, Klaviyo was impacted by a sector-wide sell-off as Wall Street became fearful that artificial intelligence would strip SaaS companies of their business. Shares were also impacted by the departure of its CFO.

In Klaviyo’s case, AI does not appear to be affecting results. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $358 million, a strong 28% year-over-year increase. Thanks to its excellent performance to start the year, Klaviyo raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance to $1.5 billion, which represents year-over-year growth of 23%.

Because its stock is down, Klaviyo’s price-to-sales ratio of three is around a low point for the past year. This suggests now is a good time to buy shares but not to sell.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.