Klaviyo considers pricing IPO at top of range or above-sources

By Echo Wang and Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marketing automation company Klaviyo Inc KVYO.N is considering pricing its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday at the top of its indicated price range or just above it, according to people familiar with the matter.

Klaviyo is discussing with its IPO underwriters the possibility of selling shares at $29 or $30 apiece, the sources said. The company revised its indicated IPO price range from $25-27 per share to $27-$29 per share on Monday.

At $29 per share, Klaviyo would be raising $557 million in its IPO and would be worth about $9 billion on a fully diluted basis.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of the IPO pricing on Thursday evening. Klaviyo declined to comment.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

