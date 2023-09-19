News & Insights

US Markets
KVYO

Klaviyo considers pricing IPO at top of range or above-sources

September 19, 2023 — 12:38 pm EDT

Written by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Echo Wang and Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marketing automation company Klaviyo Inc KVYO.N is considering pricing its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday at the top of its indicated price range or just above it, according to people familiar with the matter.

Klaviyo is discussing with its IPO underwriters the possibility of selling shares at $29 or $30 apiece, the sources said. The company revised its indicated IPO price range from $25-27 per share to $27-$29 per share on Monday.

At $29 per share, Klaviyo would be raising $557 million in its IPO and would be worth about $9 billion on a fully diluted basis.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of the IPO pricing on Thursday evening. Klaviyo declined to comment.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KVYO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.