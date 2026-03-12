Klaviyo Co-CEO Unloads $7 Million in Shares in February and March: Is This a Sell Signal?

Key Points

Bialecki sold 200,000 shares on Feb. 24, 2026, for approximately $3.35 million at an average price of $16.76 per share.

He sold an additional 200,000 shares on March 3, 2026, for approximately $3.73 million at an average price of $18.64 per share.

Both sales involved the conversion of Series B Common Stock into Series A shares, which were then sold in the open market.

Both transactions were executed under the same Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted May 20, 2025.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) co-Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bialecki reported the sale of 200,000 shares of Series A Common Stock on Feb. 24, 2026, for a total value of approximately $3.35 million, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing. He then sold another 200,000 shares on March 3, 2026, for approximately $3.73 million, as disclosed in a subsequent filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 400,000 Transaction value $7.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Feb. 24 transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($16.76). March 3 transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($18.64). Post-transaction direct holdings are $0.00 following both sales.

Key questions

What was the structure and context of the transaction?

Both were derivative-based transactions involving the conversion of Series B shares into Series A shares, which were then sold directly in the open market.

The two sales -- each for 200,000 shares, roughly one week apart -- follow an identical structure and were executed under the same pre-scheduled 10b5-1 plan adopted in May 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/11/26) $19.86 Market capitalization $5.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.23 billion Net income (TTM) -$31.77 million

Company snapshot

Klaviyo provides a SaaS marketing automation platform, offering solutions for email, SMS, push notifications, product reviews, and customer data management.

Primary customers include individuals, SMEs, and enterprises in North America, Western Europe, Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.

Klaviyo serves over 2,300 employees and generates more than $1.23 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its proprietary data-driven marketing automation platform to deliver targeted communications, helping clients enhance customer relationships and drive sales. Klaviyo's competitive advantage lies in its integrated approach to omnichannel marketing and robust data analytics capabilities.

What this transaction means for investors

Bialecki sold 400,000 shares of Klaviyo stock across two transactions in the span of eight days, bringing in a combined $7.1 million. On the surface, that's a headline-grabbing number -- and an insider selling 100% of his direct Series A holdings is worth paying attention to. But context, as always, matters.

First, both sales were derivative-based transactions -- meaning the shares sold were first converted from Series B Common Stock into Series A shares and then sold, rather than Bialecki liquidating a long-held direct position.

The shares sold were converted from Series B Common Stock -- a separate class of shares that insiders and founders typically hold.

Second, and more importantly, both transactions were executed under the same Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Bialecki put in place back in May 2025 -- 10 months ago. A 10b5-1 plan is a pre-scheduled arrangement that removes the seller's ability to time trades based on inside information. In other words, neither sale was a reactive move triggered by something Bialecki knew that the market didn't. These were planned, methodical sales set up well in advance.

One detail that may catch investors' eyes: the March 3 sale fetched a weighted average of $18.64 per share, compared to $16.76 for the Feb. 24 sale -- an increase of roughly 11% in just eight days. That price appreciation works to Bialecki's financial advantage, but it doesn't change the nature of the transaction. Under a 10b5-1 plan, the timing of sales can’t be influenced by stock price movement.

Bottom line: insider sales usually deserve a second look. Upon closer inspection, these two look more like the execution of a long-planned financial strategy than a warning shot about Klaviyo's prospects.

For long-term investors evaluating KVYO, the more relevant question is whether Klaviyo's fundamentals remain intact. The stock is down more than 40% year-to-date, even after announcing a $500 million share buyback program last week. Perhaps that’s not too surprising, as investors have dumped SaaS stocks en masse to start 2026. Clearly, the market remains skeptical about Klaviyo.

Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

