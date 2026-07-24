KLA's Q4 Earnings Loom: Buy, Sell or Hold the KLAC Stock?

KLA KLAC is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 28.



For the to-be-reported quarter, KLAC expects revenues of $3.575 billion, plus/minus $200 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.61 billion, indicating an increase of 13.71% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.38%.

Consensus Estimate Trend



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KLAC’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.99%.



KLA Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

KLA Corporation price-eps-surprise | KLA Corporation Quote

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of KLAC’s Q4 Results

KLA’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in leading-edge foundry and logic spending, driven by AI infrastructure deployments. The company indicated that customer investments remained robust across advanced logic nodes, where rising design complexity, larger die sizes and higher-value wafers require greater process control intensity. KLAC also expected foundry/logic to account for roughly 82% of semiconductor process control systems revenues in the June quarter.



The to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from accelerating demand for advanced packaging inspection and metrology tools. Strong demand for hybrid bonding technologies used in AI processors and high-performance computing applications has been a key catalyst. Growing investments in High-bandwidth memory (HBM) are expected to have supported KLA’s inspection and metrology business. HBM’s larger die sizes, higher performance requirements and lower defect tolerance increase demand for process control solutions, which bodes well for KLA. Broader adoption of EUV in DRAM manufacturing was also expected to raise inspection intensity, supporting memory-related revenues during the to-be-reported quarter.



Despite healthy demand, higher DRAM chip prices used in KLA’s image processing computers are expected to have remained a headwind during the quarter. Management projected that these elevated memory costs would reduce gross margin by roughly 100 basis points (bps) and expected the pricing pressure to persist through calendar 2026, even though sufficient supply had been secured.



Although revenues were projected to increase sequentially, KLAC guided for a slightly weaker product mix in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the fiscal third quarter. This less favorable mix, together with ongoing memory cost inflation, is expected to have limited gross margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.

KLAC Shares Outperform Sector & Peers

KLA shares have jumped 80% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 13.2%. The company has outperformed peers, including Applied Materials AMAT, Teradyne TER and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, YTD. Shares of Applied Materials, Teradyne and Axcelis have returned 123.9%, 93.1% and 76.1%, respectively, over the same timeframe.

KLAC Stock’s Performance



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The KLAC stock is not so cheap, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), KLAC is trading at 42.48X, higher than the broader sector and peers. The broader sector is trading at 23.73X while Applied Materials, Axcelis and Teradyne trade at 37.22X, 32.42X and 43.91X, respectively.

KLAC Stock’s Valuation



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KLA’s Prospects Ride on Strong Advanced Packaging Growth

KLA continues to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing. KLAC has repeatedly emphasized that AI infrastructure spending is increasing demand across foundry/logic, HBM memory and advanced packaging, all of which require significantly higher levels of inspection and metrology. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand visibility as management expects calendar 2026 wafer equipment spending to exceed $140 billion.



Advanced packaging has become one of KLA’s fastest-growing businesses as AI accelerators increasingly rely on chiplets, hybrid bonding and heterogeneous integration. KLA continues to widen its leadership in semiconductor process control and now expects semiconductor process control revenues from advanced packaging to increase to approximately $1 billion in calendar 2026, up from roughly $635 million in 2025. The company also noted that advanced packaging equipment demand is now growing faster than originally anticipated, with packaging spending expected to grow more than 30% industrywide.



However, KLA is suffering from higher DRAM prices that have increased the cost of image-processing computers that ship with KLA’s systems. The company expects elevated memory prices to persist through at least calendar 2026. KLAC also continues to face evolving U.S. export restrictions, tariffs and other trade limitations that could restrict equipment shipments or service opportunities for certain Chinese customers.

Conclusion

KLA enters its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release with strong momentum, supported by sustained AI-driven semiconductor investments, expanding advanced packaging opportunities and healthy demand across leading-edge foundry and HBM markets. While higher DRAM costs, product mix headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties remain risks, the company’s leadership in process control and favorable long-term industry trends position it well for continued growth. Investors will closely watch whether KLA can sustain its strong execution, protect margins and provide an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2027 amid an evolving semiconductor spending environment.



KLA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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