KLA's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KLAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for KLA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $606,892, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $79,020.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $520.0 to $850.0 for KLA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KLA stands at 83.83, with a total volume reaching 672.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KLA, situated within the strike price corridor from $520.0 to $850.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KLA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $27.9 $26.0 $27.2 $800.00 $179.5K 247 275 KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $27.2 $25.3 $26.8 $800.00 $134.0K 247 209 KLAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $26.6 $26.2 $26.2 $800.00 $131.0K 247 59 KLAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.3 $14.8 $14.85 $520.00 $63.8K 45 43 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $56.9 $53.4 $56.4 $850.00 $45.1K 46 9

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of KLA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 218,177, with KLAC's price up by 0.79%, positioned at $802.07. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. Expert Opinions on KLA

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $960.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on KLA with a target price of $960.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KLA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

