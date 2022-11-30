Klarna's revenue up 22% for first nine months of 2022

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swedish payments company Klarna said on Wednesday its revenue and gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the year to September were both up 22%, helped mainly by growth in the U.S. and UK markets.

GMV for the period rose to $60.2 billion and revenue was up to $1.4 billion, the company said in a statement.

The company, which laid off 10% of its workforce in May, expects to be profitable on a monthly basis in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.