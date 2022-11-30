US Markets

Klarna's revenue up 22% for first nine months of 2022

Credit: REUTERS/SUPANTHA MUKHERJEE

November 30, 2022 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swedish payments company Klarna said on Wednesday its revenue and gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the year to September were both up 22%, helped mainly by growth in the U.S. and UK markets.

GMV for the period rose to $60.2 billion and revenue was up to $1.4 billion, the company said in a statement.

The company, which laid off 10% of its workforce in May, expects to be profitable on a monthly basis in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

