Klarna vs. Sezzle: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Klarna Group operates as a massive global digital bank serving over 119 million active consumers across 26 countries.

Sezzle maintains high profitability and rapid expansion, delivering a 29.6% net margin in its most recent fiscal year.

Which buy now, pay later player is the better fit for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Klarna Group ›

As the digital payments landscape evolves, choosing between established giants and rising stars is difficult. You might wonder whether Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) or Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is the better investment today.

Klarna functions as a massive international fintech powerhouse focusing on global scale and bank-like services. Sezzle operates as a leaner, highly profitable niche player primarily serving the North American market. Both companies dominate the buy now, pay later space, yet they offer vastly different financial profiles and growth trajectories.

The case for Klarna

Klarna Group operates as a global digital bank and flexible payments provider offering online, in-store, and app-based options. It serves nearly 119 million active consumers and 1 million merchants across 26 countries. As a major player among tech stocks, it focuses on major markets throughout the United States and Europe.

In fiscal year 2025, revenue reached nearly $3.5 billion, which was a 31.6% increase over the previous year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $294 million and a net margin of -8.4%. This represents a shift from the small net income reported in the prior fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, was approximately 0.5. The current ratio, measuring current assets against current liabilities, stood at roughly 1. Free cash flow, or cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was a loss of nearly $1 billion for the year.

The case for Sezzle

Sezzle is a digital payments platform that lets consumers split purchases into installment plans. It reported nearly 887,000 monthly active subscribers across the United States and Canada as of March 31. While no single partner accounts for over 10% of revenue, the business relies on a limited number of large e-commerce platforms.

For fiscal year 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $450.3 million, marking a 66.1% increase year over year. Net income reached close to $133.1 million, resulting in a net margin of 29.6%. This performance represents significant growth and profitability relative to previous fiscal periods.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio was roughly 3.9, showing a high level of short-term liquidity. The debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.8, and free cash flow for the year reached nearly $208.4 million. These figures highlight a stable financial position with positive cash generation from operations.

Risk profile comparison

Klarna faces intense competition from established banks and fintech providers like PayPal as it expands its banking services. Regulatory changes across 26 different countries could increase compliance costs or restrict specific payment products. Additionally, technology disruption and potential litigation are persistent risks for a company of this scale.

Sezzle operates under scrutiny from the CFPB, which could impose new regulations on the buy now, pay later industry. It competes directly with giants like PayPal, Affirm, Block, and Apple. Furthermore, the company depends on WebBank for loan origination and remains sensitive to macroeconomic shifts that impact consumer spending.

Valuation comparison

Sezzle presents a lower valuation based on future earnings estimates, whereas Klarna carries a higher forward P/E but a significantly lower P/S ratio.

Metric Klarna Sezzle Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 82.5 20 38.2 P/S ratio 1.7 7.3 n/a

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

With more and more of the household budget going toward essentials, many consumers may be turning to flexible payments providers like Klarna and Sezzle to help ease the sting of their monthly bills. This relevant use case makes both stocks worthy of investor interest. But which stock is the more compelling buy? Sezzle is much smaller, with $4.2 billion in gross merchandise volume over the last 12 months, compared to Klarna’s $136 billion, and 3.1 million active consumers compared to Klarna’s 119 million. Finally, Sezzle is used by 40,000 merchants, compared to Klarna’s 1 million or more.

Klarna’s wider reach may lend it some stability through diversification, but it also opens the company up to the complexities of foreign currencies, banking regulations, and the risks associated with operating a global business. Sezzle offers a more stripped-down approach to buy now, pay later services, and while it does emphasize its mission of “financially empowering the next generation,” it doesn’t offer the same range of bank-like features as Klarna. However, rather than a weakness, this may be working to its advantage. Sezzle’s stock is up 26% over the last three years as of May 27, while Klarna has returned -57%. The results are similar over the last year.

As BNPL services become more widely used, Sezzle, Klarna, and their competitors may face increased scrutiny. But Klarna’s wider range of banking services also exposes it to additional regulatory risks, as well as competition from both established financial giants and fintech companies. Sezzle’s smaller scale and simpler business model may be an advantage for now.

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Sarah Sidlow has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Block, Klarna Group, PayPal, and Sezzle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.