Klarna vs. LendingClub: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Klarna maintains a massive global footprint with over 118 million active consumers and nearly one million merchants.

LendingClub has successfully transitioned into a profitable digital marketplace bank with a focus on the U.S. consumer.

Which fintech player is the better addition to your portfolio for the coming year?

10 stocks we like better than Klarna Group ›

As digital finance evolves, investors must choose between high-growth global giants and profitable marketplace veterans. Deciding between Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) requires balancing massive scale with established digital banking profitability.

Klarna disrupted global retail with its buy-now-pay-later services, while LendingClub transformed from a peer-to-peer pioneer into a regulated digital bank. Both companies compete for the future of consumer credit, yet they offer very different risk and reward profiles for your portfolio today.

The case for Klarna

As Klarna Group continues to evolve among financial stocks, it operates as a digital bank and flexible payments provider. It serves roughly 118 million active consumers and nearly 966,000 merchants across 26 countries. By moving beyond traditional credit, it offers a shopping ecosystem that integrates retail and digital finance.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $3.5 billion, representing growth of nearly 31.6% year over year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of roughly $294.0 million. This resulted in a negative net margin of approximately 8.4%, which is the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are subtracted.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.6x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, helping you see how much a company relies on creditors versus owners. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with short-term assets, is nearly 1.1x. A ratio above 1.0 suggests the company has more current assets than current liabilities.

Free cash flow was approximately $1.0 billion negative. This is the actual cash a company generates after accounting for the costs of equipment and infrastructure. Without positive cash flow, a company must rely on its existing cash reserves or external financing to fund its daily operations.

The case for LendingClub

LendingClub operates as a digital marketplace bank that connects individual borrowers with institutional investors. It serves over 5 million members and maintains partnerships with entities like Comenity Capital Bank and Wisetack to fund loans. The company focuses on the motivated middle consumer segment by providing personal loans and high-yield savings products.

During FY 2025, LendingClub generated nearly $1.3 billion in revenue, representing approximately 15.0% growth from the prior year. The company achieved a net income of roughly $135.7 million, yielding a net margin of close to 10.2%. This net margin indicates that for every dollar earned, about ten cents was kept as profit after accounting for all operating costs.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.0x. This suggests the company carries virtually no debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio is roughly 0.1x, which measures a company's ability to cover its short-term debts with current assets. In a banking context, a lower current ratio often reflects how customer deposits are classified on the balance sheet.

Free cash flow was approximately negative $2.9 billion. This metric represents the cash generated by the business after accounting for capital investments. A negative figure here means the company spent more on its operations and investments than it collected in cash during the period.

Risk profile comparison

Klarna faces intense competition from established players like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM). Regulatory scrutiny of the buy-now-pay-later model could lead to stricter rules on fees and credit checks. Furthermore, any downturn in global consumer spending or rising delinquency rates could impact the company's path to consistent profitability.

LendingClub operates in a complex regulatory environment, subject to oversight from the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Legislative shifts regarding interest rate caps create uncertainty for its long-term business model. The company also relies heavily on institutional investors to purchase its loans, meaning any drop in investor demand from SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) could hurt revenue.

Valuation comparison

LendingClub appears significantly cheaper than Klarna, based on both future earnings estimates and revenue multiples.

Metric Klarna LendingClub Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 90.5x 11.0x 37.6x P/S ratio 2.0x 1.7x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both of these companies use technology for their consumer finance services. They have different business models, but for investors seeking exposure to the fintech space, it’s worth comparing the two companies to see which is the better investment in 2026.

Klarna has built one of the world’s largest buy now, pay later platforms. It processed $33.7 billion in gross merchandise volume in the first quarter alone, with over 119 million active consumers. And thanks to its partnership with major payment service providers, retailers, and technology platforms, it is still growing. However, its profit margins have remained thin, it has suffered credit losses, and faces increased competition.

LendingClub has transitioned into a full-service digital bank. It partners with lending institutions to connect them to individual borrowers and also provides high-yield savings accounts to consumers to fund high-margin loans of its own. It has significantly improved profitability recently and trades at a much lower valuation relative to earnings than Klarna. Investors should note that consumer lending is cyclical and tied to economic conditions such as inflation and unemployment.

Neither is a bad choice for investors, and it comes down to their personal goals and risk tolerance. Klarna is still growing, and it could deliver attractive earnings if it improves its margins. Investors who prefer lower valuation risk and an established earnings track record may find LendingClub a better fit for their portfolios.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Klarna Group and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.