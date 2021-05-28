Klarna reports jump in quarterly transactions value

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Swedish "buy now, pay later" company Klarna on Friday reported a jump in transactions using its platform for the January-March quarter, helped mainly by growth in the United States.

Klarna's gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of transactions made using its payment platform - nearly doubled to $18.9 billion for the quarter from $9.9 billion a year ago.

