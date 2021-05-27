Klarna looking to raise new funds at over $40 bln valuation - report

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - Swedish payments firm Klarna is close to finalizing a new funding round led by SoftBank that could lift the company's valuation to above $40 billion, Business Insider reported citing sources.

Klarna in March raised a new $1 billion private fundraising round, tripling its valuation to $31 billion in less than six months.

The size of the cash injection is not yet finalized but is expected to be around $500 million, according to the report.

A Klarna spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.