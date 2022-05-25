Klarna in talks with investors to raise more money -CEO

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Swedish payments firm Klarna is in talks with investors to raise more money and has no plans to go public this year, Chief Executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Reuters Wednesday, two days after laying off 700 staff.

The company axed about 10% of its workforce on Monday, citing rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine worsening business sentiment.

