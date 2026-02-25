Klarna Group (KLAR) Price Target Decreased by 41.14% to 26.45

The average one-year price target for Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) has been revised to $26.45 / share. This is a decrease of 41.14% from the prior estimate of $44.94 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.67% from the latest reported closing price of $14.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klarna Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 19.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAR is 1.58%, an increase of 30.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.70% to 189,786K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAR is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 55,029K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 17,407K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company.

Softbank Group holds 15,400K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 14,470K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,886K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,518K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAR by 88.38% over the last quarter.

