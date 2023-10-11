News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Klarna adds AI-driven photo feature to entice shoppers

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

October 11, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

By Supantha Mukherjee

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Swedish payments group Klarna has launched a new AI-driven shopping feature, developed with OpenAI tech, that allows people to shop by taking a photo of products they like which then become available to buy in seconds on the company's mobile app.

Many start-up companies like Klarna are adding AI to their product portfolio to boost valuations as they wait for their turn to hit the public markets through an initial public offering.

Klarna's new feature can identify more than 10 million items such as clothes, home decor or electronics, and compare prices, retailers and reviews, Chief Marketing Officer David Sandström said in an interview on Wednesday.

To prevent any privacy issues, Klarna's AI does not allow images of people's faces or bodies to appear, he said.

Google's GOOGL.O Lens tool also has search features that allow the mixing of photos and text in searches.

"The thing that differentiates us from Google is that our lens is purposefully built for shopping ... we do not want people to take images of random things, but rather only products they want to buy," Sandström said.

The shopping lens is available to consumers in the U.S., UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Norway, Klarna said.

Klarna, once Europe's most valuable startup, allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and pay in installments using its "buy now, pay later" service. Its valuation has fallen sharply, but the company said in August it had reached profitability on a monthly basis ahead of target.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.