KLAC Stock Skyrockets 59% in 6 Months: Is More Upside Ahead?

Shares of KLA Corporation KLAC have surged 59.3% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 44.2%. Over the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 14.6%.

The rally has been fueled by booming artificial intelligence-driven semiconductor demand, rising investments in advanced chip manufacturing and growing optimism around wafer fabrication spending. Investors are increasingly recognizing KLA as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom, given its critical role in process control, inspection and yield management solutions.

The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 results reinforced this bullish sentiment. KLA delivered double-digit revenue growth, exceeded earnings expectations and issued a strong outlook for the remainder of 2026. Management highlighted that demand visibility has strengthened considerably as semiconductor manufacturers aggressively expand capacity to support AI chips, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging technologies. The company also pointed to growing customer urgency around securing equipment slots for future fab expansion projects, signaling that the semiconductor upcycle still has room to run.

In the past six months, other industry players like Teradyne, Inc. TER and MKS Inc. MKSI have surged 105.9% and 113.5%, respectively.

Price Performance



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AI Boom and Advanced Packaging Are Driving Growth

One of the biggest growth catalysts for KLA is the rapid rise of AI-related semiconductor spending. The AI boom is pushing chipmakers to manufacture increasingly complex processors and memory chips, which require higher levels of inspection, metrology and process control. Management noted that AI is now a “core driver” of KLA’s business momentum as advanced semiconductor designs become more difficult to manufacture efficiently.

KLA is also witnessing strong momentum in advanced packaging, a technology becoming essential for AI processors and high-performance computing chips. The company expects advanced packaging revenues to climb to nearly $1 billion in 2026 from roughly $635 million in 2025, far exceeding earlier expectations. Demand has accelerated sharply over the past few months as customers increase investments in CoWoS, hybrid bonding and chip stacking technologies.

KLA continues to gain market share in advanced wafer-level packaging and process control. The company stated that it achieved the top position in process control for advanced wafer-level packaging in 2025 while also improving share across mask inspection, optical pattern wafer inspection and e-beam inspection markets. These gains strengthen KLA’s competitive position and expand its long-term growth runway.

Rising Semiconductor Investments Support Outlook

Another factor supporting the stock is the improving outlook for wafer fabrication equipment spending. KLA expects the wafer equipment market to exceed $140 billion in 2026, with growth likely accelerating further in 2027. Management highlighted that customers are rapidly building new fabs across logic, foundry and memory markets, creating strong demand visibility for the company.

KLAC believes the semiconductor industry still faces a shortage of AI-related chip capacity, which could sustain elevated investment levels for years. Management explained that hyperscalers and semiconductor companies are racing to expand production, but the industry still lacks enough fab capacity to meet future demand. This environment is boosting orders for KLA’s inspection and yield management tools, especially at advanced nodes.

KLA is also benefiting from increasing “process control intensity.” As chip designs become more sophisticated, manufacturers must invest more heavily in inspection and metrology solutions to maintain yields and production efficiency. The company noted that even older manufacturing nodes are seeing higher process control demand as chipmakers attempt to improve yields and extract more output from existing fabs.

Strong Margins and Shareholder Returns Add Strength

Beyond revenue growth, KLA’s financial model remains highly attractive. The company continues to generate industry-leading margins and robust free cash flow. During the latest quarter, KLA produced $622 million in free cash flow and maintained a free cash flow margin above 30%.

Management is also aggressively rewarding shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The company recently announced its 17th consecutive dividend increase and authorized an additional $7 billion in share repurchases. Over the last 12 months, KLA returned billions of dollars to its shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks, reflecting confidence in the long-term growth outlook.

KLAC’s Bottom Line Improves

KLAC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 30 days. The company is expected to deliver adjusted earnings per share of $37.06 in fiscal 2026, compared with the reported figure of a $33.28 in 2025. KLAC’s top line in 2026 is likely to witness growth of 11.2%.





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On the other hand, Teradyne and MKS’ earnings in the current year are likely to witness growth of 45.7% and 41.1% year over year, respectively.

KLAC Trades at a Premium

KLAC is trading at a premium on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. Its forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 36.36X, higher than the industry.

KLAC P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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End Notes

KLA’s strong rally reflects growing investor confidence in its ability to benefit from the ongoing artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing boom. The company is emerging as a critical enabler of advanced chip production, especially as chipmakers increasingly rely on sophisticated inspection, metrology and process-control solutions to improve yields and support complex AI-driven architectures.

KLA is also strengthening its position in advanced packaging technologies, an area becoming essential for high-performance computing and next-generation AI processors. Beyond growth opportunities, the company stands out for its resilient business model, strong cash-generation ability and consistent shareholder-friendly actions through dividends and buybacks. Its expanding market presence, improving demand visibility and leadership in process-control technologies make KLAC an attractive addition for investors seeking long-term exposure to the semiconductor and AI infrastructure ecosystem.

The company currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.