KLAC Stock Hits 52-Week High, Up 46% in 3 Months: Buy, Hold or Sell?

KLA Corporation KLAC is trading near a fresh 52-week high, signaling growing investor conviction in the company’s execution and its critical role in the AI-driven semiconductor equipment cycle. The stock recently touched a high of $2,262.82 yesterday before closing slightly lower at $2,139.37.



This momentum is underpinned by KLA’s strengthening growth profile. The company is benefiting from rising process-control intensity, increased investment in leading-edge foundry/logic, high-bandwidth memory demand and expanding advanced packaging opportunities. As chip architectures become more complex and manufacturers prioritize yield improvement, KLA’s inspection, metrology and process-control tools are becoming increasingly essential across the semiconductor production cycle.



Importantly, this operating strength has translated into notable stock outperformance. Over the past three months, KLAC has rallied 46% compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s growth of 29.5%. During the period, other industry players like Teradyne, Inc. TER and MKS Inc. MKSI have gained 22.2% and 43.1%, respectively.

KLA’s Three-Month Price Performance



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As KLAC trades near its 52-week high, investors are left wondering whether the stock still offers upside or whether it is better to wait for a pullback. Let's find out.

Factors Acting in Favor of KLAC

KLA’s long-term investment case is anchored in the growing importance of process control across semiconductor manufacturing. Artificial intelligence is increasing demand for high-performance computing, high-bandwidth memory and custom silicon — all of which require more complex production flows. These trends expand the need for inspection, metrology and yield-optimization tools across research and development, fab ramps and high-volume manufacturing.



Advanced packaging is another meaningful growth catalyst. As AI chips become more dependent on higher bandwidth, lower latency and tighter integration, packaging technologies are becoming more complex and strategically important. KLA has strengthened its position in advanced wafer-level packaging and expects semiconductor process-control revenues from advanced packaging to rise from approximately $635 million in 2025 to about $1 billion in 2026. This outlook highlights a sizable opportunity as packaging moves closer to front-end-like precision requirements.



The company’s Services business adds another layer of durability. As KLA systems become more technologically advanced and remain in customer fabs for longer periods, demand for service support is becoming more strategic. Customers are placing greater emphasis on tool uptime, availability and performance, creating a recurring revenue stream that supports cash-flow stability.

What's Next for KLA?

KLA’s outlook remains supported by several structural drivers. The company expects quarter-to-quarter revenue growth through 2026 and anticipates that its semiconductor process-control systems business will grow more than 20% for the year. This reflects the increasing role of process control as chipmakers manage more difficult yield challenges and accelerate production ramps for high-value devices.



Customer visibility also appears to be improving. KLA has pointed to stronger engagement around capacity planning, new fab projects and future delivery slots. The company expects the wafer equipment market, including advanced packaging, to exceed $140 billion in 2026 and has indicated that 2027 growth should be stronger than 2026.



The longer-term framework is also constructive. KLA has raised its revenue CAGR target to 13-17% through 2030, supported by process-control intensity, advanced packaging, services growth and continued share gains. The company’s model assumes the wafer equipment market reaches approximately $215 billion, plus or minus $20 billion, by 2030, while KLA expects to continue outgrowing the broader market.



Custom silicon adds another layer to the growth story. As hyperscalers and other large technology companies develop more specialized chips for AI workloads, the number of high-value design starts is increasing. More designs, tighter performance requirements and higher production complexity all support demand for KLA’s core tools.

KLA Returns Higher Than the Industry

KLA’s return on invested capital (ROIC) has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. The ROIC of KLA was 32.77% compared with the industry average of 6.58%.



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The company’s impressive ROIC is a testament to its strong position in semiconductor process control, disciplined execution and efficient use of capital. KLA’s differentiated inspection and metrology portfolio, rising process-control intensity, expanding advanced packaging opportunity and growing services base have supported superior returns, while its high-margin operating model, strong free-cash-flow conversion and consistent shareholder returns have reinforced long-term value creation.



KLA’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 91.89%, ahead of the industry average of 12.32%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds in its operations to generate income.



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KLAC’s Stock Valuation

KLAC is trading at a premium on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. Its forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 43.59X, higher than the industry. Other industry players, such as Teradyne and MKS, have P/E ratios of 45.75 and 24.02, respectively.

KLAC’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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Our Thoughts on KLA Stock

KLAC’s sharp rally and premium valuation may prompt some investors to consider waiting for a better entry point. However, the company’s strong execution, expanding role in AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing, rising advanced packaging opportunity and durable services business support a constructive long-term outlook.



Its superior ROIC and ROE underscore the strength of its business model, while expectations for more than 20% growth in semiconductor process-control systems in 2026 and a 13-17% revenue CAGR through 2030 reinforce confidence in sustained growth.



With customer visibility improving and revenue growth supported by multiple structural drivers, we believe this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for investors seeking exposure to the AI-led semiconductor equipment cycle. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.