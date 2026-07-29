KLAC Q4 Earnings Call Highlights AI Infrastructure Growth Outlook

KLA Corporation KLAC published its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with management highlighting accelerating AI infrastructure investment, stronger semiconductor demand and expanding process control opportunities across advanced manufacturing.

Theearnings callfocused on improving visibility into customer spending, capacity expansion plans and long-term growth opportunities tied to advanced logic, memory and packaging technologies. Executives also addressed margin trends, supply constraints and industry outlook during analyst discussions.

KLAC Sees AI Expanding Process Control Demand

KLA reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $3.66 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.61 billion. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.05, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 by 5%.

KLA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

KLA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | KLA Corporation Quote

CEO Richard Wallace said KLA’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance reflected accelerating investment tied to AI infrastructure, leading-edge foundry and logic demand, and increasing process control intensity across memory and advanced packaging. He highlighted the growing complexity of semiconductor designs as a key demand driver.

Wallace noted that AI infrastructure expansion requires more advanced logic, memory and packaging technologies, creating additional opportunities for KLA’s systems and services. He said customer engagement strengthened after the company’s investor event, improving visibility into future demand.

KLA Raises Industry Outlook Through 2027

KLA management increased its wafer equipment market outlook for calendar 2026 to the low $150 billion range, up from its prior expectation of more than $140 billion. CFO Bren Higgins said customer demand has strengthened across leading-edge logic, memory and advanced packaging.

Higgins said KLA expects second-half calendar 2026 growth over the first half to be approximately 20%, supported by improving supply availability. He added that the company is positioned for continued sequential growth into calendar 2027.

KLA also pointed to expanding backlog visibility. Higgins said backlog was expected to reach about $12.5 billion, with customer order activity supporting the outlook for future growth.

KLAC Expands Advanced Packaging Opportunity

KLA highlighted advanced packaging as an important growth area connected to AI infrastructure. Management raised its expectation for advanced packaging process control systems revenues to approximately $1.1 billion in calendar 2026, representing more than 70% year-over-year growth.

Wallace said adoption of systems originally designed for front-end semiconductor manufacturing has accelerated in advanced packaging applications. He noted that technologies such as hybrid bonding are creating additional demand for process control capabilities.

KLA also reported strength in businesses acquired through Orbotech. Management said specialty process, PCB and component inspection businesses are expected to grow more than 25% in calendar 2026 as high-performance computing drives demand.

KLA Maintains Margin Focus Amid Cost Pressures

Fiscal fourth-quarter gross margin was 62.4%, supported by favorable service mix and manufacturing scale. However, memory pricing pressures and higher input costs remained headwinds.

KLA expects pricing actions and new product introductions to support gross margin performance over time. The company remains focused on maintaining its long-term incremental margin model.

KLA’s fiscal fourth-quarter operating margin was 43.7%, while operating expenses totaled $682 million. Research and development spending was $399 million, reflecting continued investment in future products.

KLAC Addresses Capacity & Competitive Questions

During Q&A, a JPMorgan analyst asked about the implications of higher wafer equipment spending and the company’s growth outlook. Higgins said the industry setup remains favorable, with broader logic investment, high-bandwidth memory demand and new fabs supporting future opportunities.

A Bank of America analyst questioned competitive pressure in China. Wallace said process control remains difficult to replicate because of technology integration, customer collaboration and KLA’s global applications engineering capabilities.

Management also discussed supply preparation. Higgins said the company is working with suppliers on long-term capacity planning, with some components requiring 12 to 24 months to add capacity.

KLA Prepares for Continued Semiconductor Investment

KLA entered the next phase of growth focused on supporting customer demand, expanding manufacturing capacity and investing in innovation. Management emphasized that AI-related semiconductor complexity is increasing the strategic importance of process control.

Executives also highlighted capital allocation discipline. The company generated $817 million in free cash flow during the quarter and returned $876 million to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

KLA’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance calls for revenues of $4.0 billion, plus or minus $200 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.16, plus or minus $0.10.

KLAC’s Zacks Rank & Style Scores Signals

KLA currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating a favorable position within the Zacks Rank system based on earnings estimate revisions. The Zacks Rank can change after earnings as analysts update estimates and expectations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of D. Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank by evaluating value, growth and momentum characteristics, with stronger scores representing more favorable attributes.

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