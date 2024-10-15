KLAC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $724.96, changing hands as low as $698.96 per share. KLA Corp shares are currently trading off about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLAC's low point in its 52 week range is $452.01 per share, with $896.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $707.72. The KLAC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

