Klabin S.A. - ADR (KLBAY) Price Target Decreased by 69.64% to 13.99

The average one-year price target for Klabin S.A. - ADR (OTC:KLBAY) has been revised to 13.99 / share. This is an decrease of 69.64% from the prior estimate of 46.09 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.86 to a high of 14.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.53% from the latest reported closing price of 9.75 / share.

Klabin S.A. - ADR Declares $0.14 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.57 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $9.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.85%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klabin S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLBAY is 0.00%, an increase of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.37% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLBAY by 77.97% over the last quarter.

