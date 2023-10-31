Klabin (BSP:KLBN3) Price Target Increased by 12.27% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Klabin (BSP:KLBN3) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an increase of 12.27% from the prior estimate of 24.53 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 524.49% from the latest reported closing price of 4.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klabin. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLBN3 is 0.51%, an increase of 24.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.56% to 290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AZMIX - AllianzGI NFJ Emerging Markets Value Fund Institutional Class holds 290K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLBN3 by 24.28% over the last quarter.

