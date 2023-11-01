Klabin (B3:KLBN4) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Klabin (B3:KLBN4) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 24.48 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 524.49% from the latest reported closing price of 4.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klabin. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLBN4 is 0.25%, an increase of 23.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.15% to 108,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 13,039K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,844K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLBN4 by 21.15% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 11,752K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,419K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLBN4 by 1.65% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,460K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,211K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,999K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLBN4 by 23.03% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 8,493K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,838K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLBN4 by 39.88% over the last quarter.

