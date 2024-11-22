KLab Inc. Reports Extraordinary Loss Due to Stock Options

KLab Inc. (JP:3656) has released an update.
KLab Inc. has announced it will record an extraordinary loss of 114 million yen in its fourth-quarter financial results due to its decision to abandon claims related to its trust-type stock options. This move comes as a response to the National Tax Agency’s guidelines, which require retroactive tax withholding on these options, impacting the company’s directors and employees. The decision aims to alleviate the unforeseen tax burden and concludes the handling of these stock options.
