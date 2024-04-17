KLA (XTRA:KLA) Price Target Increased by 8.40% to 690.59

The average one-year price target for KLA (XTRA:KLA) has been revised to 690.59 / share. This is an increase of 8.40% from the prior estimate of 637.08 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 530.62 to a high of 852.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.68% from the latest reported closing price of 509.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2482 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA. This is an increase of 142 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLA is 0.48%, a decrease of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 139,523K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,890K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,008K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,891K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,943K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 10.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,266K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,255K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,546K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 80.94% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,545K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,582K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 15.85% over the last quarter.

