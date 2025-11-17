KLA (XTRA:KLA) Price Target Increased by 26.95% to 1,155.75

The average one-year price target for KLA (XTRA:KLA) has been revised to 1.155,75 € / share. This is an increase of 26.95% from the prior estimate of 910,36 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 911,50 € to a high of 1.391,83 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.87% from the latest reported closing price of 972,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,848 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA. This is an increase of 145 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLA is 0.48%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 141,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 5,727K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,719K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 13.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,252K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,218K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 20.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,754K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,535K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares , representing a decrease of 26.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLA by 8.17% over the last quarter.

