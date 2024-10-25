KLA Unusual Options Activity For October 25

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $157,450 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $161,700.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $670.0 and $800.0 for KLA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale trades within a strike price range from $670.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $33.9 $32.3 $33.9 $680.00 $67.8K 196 26 KLAC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $132.9 $126.2 $129.6 $800.00 $64.8K 50 11 KLAC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $134.0 $126.2 $129.6 $800.00 $38.8K 50 6 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $29.1 $28.4 $28.75 $690.00 $34.5K 242 7 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $34.4 $31.3 $34.4 $670.00 $34.4K 165 0

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding KLA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of KLA Trading volume stands at 595,876, with KLAC's price up by 1.66%, positioned at $677.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $848.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on KLA with a target price of $925. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $925. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $675. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $870.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KLA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

