KLA Unusual Options Activity For October 07

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $202,401 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $866,930.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $620.0 and $900.0 for KLA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale trades within a strike price range from $620.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $94.0 $91.0 $92.5 $740.00 $508.7K 121 56 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $46.5 $45.2 $46.0 $790.00 $115.0K 19 25 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $156.5 $150.2 $154.0 $660.00 $61.6K 148 4 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $39.4 $38.1 $39.4 $740.00 $59.1K 64 37 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $157.7 $152.0 $154.0 $660.00 $46.2K 148 7

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for KLA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 747,651, with KLAC's price down by -0.73%, positioned at $781.67. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. What Analysts Are Saying About KLA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $842.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

