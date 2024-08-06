KLA Unusual Options Activity For August 06

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on KLA. Our analysis of options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $312,110, and 11 were calls, valued at $560,924.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $660.0 to $940.0 for KLA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KLA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KLA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $660.0 to $940.0, over the past month.

KLA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $149.7 $143.7 $149.7 $800.00 $149.7K 7 0 KLAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $87.6 $85.4 $86.5 $940.00 $129.6K 5 36 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $92.7 $90.0 $90.0 $660.00 $90.0K 31 10 KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.9 $60.7 $64.9 $680.00 $58.4K 231 9 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $101.4 $100.3 $100.3 $720.00 $50.1K 60 8

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Current Position of KLA Trading volume stands at 477,298, with KLAC's price up by 4.77%, positioned at $737.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. What Analysts Are Saying About KLA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $893.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for KLA, targeting a price of $838. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on KLA with a target price of $900. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $950. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $800. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for KLA, targeting a price of $980.

