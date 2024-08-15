KLA Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KLAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for KLA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $145,400, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $507,520.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $470.0 to $1060.0 for KLA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KLA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KLA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $470.0 to $1060.0, over the past month.

KLA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $22.2 $17.8 $21.4 $840.00 $158.3K 103 75 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $137.0 $129.1 $132.35 $770.00 $132.3K 21 10 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $12.3 $11.2 $11.4 $750.00 $114.0K 308 101 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $55.0 $47.0 $50.88 $1060.00 $50.8K 14 10 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $18.7 $13.9 $16.35 $800.00 $49.0K 342 32

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Present Market Standing of KLA Currently trading with a volume of 245,036, the KLAC's price is up by 4.99%, now at $833.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $805.6.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $950. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for KLA, targeting a price of $680. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on KLA with a target price of $800. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for KLA, targeting a price of $838. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $760.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KLA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

