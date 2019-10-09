KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) closed the most recent trading day at $157.48, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 3.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KLAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, down 10.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.35 billion, up 23.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.50 per share and revenue of $5.57 billion, which would represent changes of +12.29% and +22.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. KLAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note KLAC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.82, which means KLAC is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that KLAC has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KLAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

