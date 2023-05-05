KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend

KLA-Tencor said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $373.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2137 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA-Tencor. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAC is 0.46%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 149,057K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAC is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for KLA-Tencor is 435.85. The forecasts range from a low of 322.19 to a high of $519.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.78% from its latest reported closing price of 373.23.

The projected annual revenue for KLA-Tencor is 10,445MM, a decrease of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,772K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,111K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,149K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,595K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,169K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 26.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,307K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,231K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 17.12% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 4,003K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,130K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 12.37% over the last quarter.

KLA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

