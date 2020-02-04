KLA-Tencor Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC):

-Earnings: $381 million in Q2 vs. $369 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.40 in Q2 vs. $2.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $422 million or $2.66 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.58 per share -Revenue: $1.51 billion in Q2 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

