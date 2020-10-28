KLA-Tencor Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $420.57 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $346.53 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $474.77 million or $3.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $1.54 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $474.77 Mln. vs. $397.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.03 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.77 -Revenue (Q1): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.82 - $3.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,510 - $1,660 Mln

