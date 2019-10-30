Markets
KLA-Tencor Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $347 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $396 million, or $2.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $398 million or $2.48 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to $1.41 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $398 Mln. vs. $384 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.48 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.20 -Revenue (Q1): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

