KLA Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Year over Year

KLA Corporation KLAC reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $9.40 per share, up 11.8% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.60%.



Revenue rose 11.5% year over year to $3.42 billion and topped the consensus mark by about 0.91%. A key industry datapoint supporting the quarter’s tone was KLA’s process control market leadership.

KLAC Segment Mix Shows Broad-Based Demand

Semiconductor Process Control remained the clear engine of results. Segment revenue totaled $3.08 billion (90.3% of total revenues), up 12.6% year over year and 3% sequentially, underscoring solid demand across inspection, metrology and related services.



Within Semiconductor Process Control, the company described end-market mix as roughly 62% foundry/logic and 38% memory on a systems basis.

KLA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

KLA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | KLA Corporation Quote

Specialty Semiconductor Process revenues (4.8% of total revenues) were $164 million, up 5% year over year and 17% sequentially.



PCB and Component Inspection revenues (4.9% of total revenues) decreased 1% year over year to $167 million but increased 10% on a sequential basis.

KLAC Top-Line Details

Product revenues (which accounted for 77.3% of total revenues) rose 10.3% year over year to $2.64 billion. Service revenues (22.7% of total revenues) increased 15.8% year over year to $775 million.



In terms of major products, Wafer Inspection and Patterning Systems (including metrology and reticle inspection) accounted for 51% and 18%, respectively, of KLA’s total revenues in the fiscal third quarter.



Wafer Inspection revenues increased 16% year over year and 11% sequentially to $1.74 billion. Patterning revenues moved down 3% year over year and 12% sequentially to $615 million.



In terms of the regional breakdown of revenues, Taiwan and China led revenue contributions with 26% and 24%, respectively. Korea accounted for 20%, Japan 5% and North America 12%. Europe contributed 7%, whereas the remaining 6% came from the Rest of Asia.

KLAC Margin Profile Holds Firm Despite Spend

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the non-GAAP gross margin was 62.2%, 45 basis points above the midpoint of the guidance range.



Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 15% year over year to $388.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses decreased 30 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 11.4%.



Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 17% year over year to $291.1 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses increased 40 bps year over year to 8.5%.



The fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP operating expenses were $670 million.



The fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 42.6%.

KLAC Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $4.95 billion compared with $5.20 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $5.88 billion, unchanged from the figure reported in the previous quarter.



Cash flow from operations was $707.5 million for the quarter, and free cash flow was $622.3 million, providing ample room for capital deployment.



KLA returned $874.8 million to shareholders in the fiscal third quarter, including $626 million in share repurchases and $249 million in dividends.

KLAC Provides Positive 4Q26 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, KLA expects revenues of $3.575 billion plus or minus $200 million. The company’s non-GAAP earnings outlook is $9.87 plus or minus $1.00, with non-GAAP gross margin projected at 61.75% plus or minus 1%.



The outlook also included model assumptions that point to steady investment levels, with non-GAAP operating expenses expected to be around $665 million. KLA expects foundry/logic to represent approximately 82% of Semiconductor Process Control systems revenue to semiconductor customers in the June quarter, with memory at about 18%, reflecting a mix shift that could influence both revenue composition and near-term margin dynamics.

KLAC Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

KLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include Analog Devices ADI, Advanced Energy AEIS, and Arista Networks ANET. Each stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Analog Devices have gained 43.5% in the year-to-date period. Analog Devices is set to report the second quarter of fiscal 2026 results on May 20.



Shares of Advanced Energy have surged 72.6% in the year-to-date period. Advanced Energy is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 4.



Arista Networks shares have gained 28.7% in the year-to-date period. Arista Networks is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.