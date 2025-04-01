KLA Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KLAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for KLA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $241,300, and 5 are calls, amounting to $223,340.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $600.0 and $750.0 for KLA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KLA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KLA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $600.0 to $750.0, over the past month.

KLA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $104.5 $101.6 $102.2 $700.00 $71.5K 4 12 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $65.9 $64.6 $64.6 $710.00 $64.6K 108 0 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.4 $22.6 $23.4 $750.00 $56.1K 217 24 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.9 $23.9 $23.9 $740.00 $52.5K 45 22 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $46.5 $41.0 $45.0 $670.00 $45.0K 1 10

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KLA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 388,008, with KLAC's price down by -0.26%, positioned at $678.04.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $797.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $870. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $725.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KLA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for KLAC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Mar 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

