KLA Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KLAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for KLA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $64,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $288,986.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $530.0 to $880.0 for KLA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KLA stands at 118.86, with a total volume reaching 12.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KLA, situated within the strike price corridor from $530.0 to $880.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $32.0 $32.0 $32.0 $750.00 $64.0K 56 0 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $114.6 $108.2 $109.65 $840.00 $43.8K 158 1 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $192.3 $186.6 $189.15 $710.00 $37.8K 8 0 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $129.2 $126.0 $126.0 $820.00 $37.8K 177 0 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $335.0 $329.2 $335.0 $530.00 $33.5K 1 0

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for KLA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 217,957, the KLAC's price is up by 1.06%, now at $864.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $950.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $950.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

