KLA Maintains Guidance Amid New U.S. Export Rules

December 03, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

KLA ( (KLAC) ) just unveiled an update.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced new rules that could impact semiconductor equipment sales to China, prompting companies to review their business strategies. Despite potential challenges, one company is maintaining its financial guidance for the December 2024 quarter and plans to discuss the broader implications of these rules at upcoming investor conferences.

