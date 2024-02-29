KLA (KLAC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw KLA (KLAC) ending at $682.30, denoting a +1.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.9%.

Shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors have appreciated by 13.29% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of KLA in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.26, indicating a 4.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.3 billion, reflecting a 5.37% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $22.82 per share and a revenue of $9.57 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.05% and -8.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KLA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KLA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.5. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.56 for its industry.

Meanwhile, KLAC's PEG ratio is currently 3.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KLAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 206, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.